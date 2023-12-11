Monica Smit

What is the Price of Justice?
Have a guess...
  
Monica Smit
May 2024

A letter to pro-vaxxers.
WE DIDN'T WANT TO BE RIGHT! Astrazeneca fallout.
  
Monica Smit
December 2023

Queensland Freedom Family / Monica Smit Tour
Find your tribe QLD...all links provided
  
Monica Smit
October 2023

Monica being prosecuted…AGAIN
‘Consumer Affairs Victoria’ joins the line to try and rattle me...
  
Monica Smit
Belgium...Chocolate, Freedom, and Sustainability
My experiences touring Belgium as a freedom activist and tourist
  
Monica Smit
August 2023

You may not actually be a ‘conspiracy theorist,’ but something else entirely
We are challenging the words they force upon us...
  
Monica Smit
Why did so many Kiwis die in 2022?
A small dedicated team of professionals have been compiling all-cause mortality rates country by country and keeping them updated. One day, these…
  
Monica Smit
July 2023

Don't mess with the FRENCH!
A summary of the freedom groups and initiatives I encountered in France
  
Monica Smit
