Monica Smit
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Chat
About
What is the Price of Justice?
Have a guess...
Sep 14
•
Monica Smit
81
Share this post
What is the Price of Justice?
monicasmit.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
May 2024
A letter to pro-vaxxers.
WE DIDN'T WANT TO BE RIGHT! Astrazeneca fallout.
May 9
•
Monica Smit
30
Share this post
A letter to pro-vaxxers.
monicasmit.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
12
December 2023
Queensland Freedom Family / Monica Smit Tour
Find your tribe QLD...all links provided
Dec 11, 2023
•
Monica Smit
13
Share this post
Queensland Freedom Family / Monica Smit Tour
monicasmit.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
October 2023
Monica being prosecuted…AGAIN
‘Consumer Affairs Victoria’ joins the line to try and rattle me...
Oct 31, 2023
•
Monica Smit
16
Share this post
Monica being prosecuted…AGAIN
monicasmit.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
7
Belgium...Chocolate, Freedom, and Sustainability
My experiences touring Belgium as a freedom activist and tourist
Oct 18, 2023
•
Monica Smit
13
Share this post
Belgium...Chocolate, Freedom, and Sustainability
monicasmit.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
3
August 2023
You may not actually be a ‘conspiracy theorist,’ but something else entirely
We are challenging the words they force upon us...
Aug 23, 2023
•
Monica Smit
37
Share this post
You may not actually be a ‘conspiracy theorist,’ but something else entirely
monicasmit.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
9
Why did so many Kiwis die in 2022?
A small dedicated team of professionals have been compiling all-cause mortality rates country by country and keeping them updated. One day, these…
Aug 22, 2023
•
Monica Smit
19
Share this post
Why did so many Kiwis die in 2022?
monicasmit.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
3
July 2023
Don't mess with the FRENCH!
A summary of the freedom groups and initiatives I encountered in France
Jul 6, 2023
•
Monica Smit
64
Share this post
Don't mess with the FRENCH!
monicasmit.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
35
© 2024 Monica Smit
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts