Why subscribe to my substack?

If you are a ‘freedom lover’ and you follow this substack, it will bring you hope! There are more of us out there than you think…and I’m going to prove it! We are also far more READY than you think…I will also prove that :-)

I have a large international database that I use to promote events and initiatives locally and globally. I run several campaigns of my own and promote others.

I have been touring Europe for the last 5 months, meeting with as many freedom lovers, groups, and organizations as possible. I am writing a substack for every country I visit, along with links and explanations about the people and groups I met.

You will find my global campaigns and projects on my website (www.monicasmit.com), and my socials.

My substack is free, but any support would be appreciated. I started this tour knowing I’d be using the last of my savings, which I’m happy to do. I believe that God will look after me if I follow my heart and continue this mission.